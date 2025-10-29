Barcelona given boost on injury front: Three players close to return

Barcelona have received positive news on the injury front, as they look to bounce back from a Clasico defeat that left them looking tired mentally and physically on Sunday. The Blaugrana have been nursing a series of injuries, while Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde and others do not look back up to full speed.

Hansi Flick, who himself will return from suspension this week, will be keen to get as many resources back as possible. This weekend the Blaugrana host Elche, one of the surprise packages of the season, with former Barcelona assistant Eder Sarabia in charge of Los Ilicitanos.

Robert Lewandowski and Joan Garcia closing in on return

On Tuesday, Diario AS reported that Robert Lewandowski was on course to return against Elche this weekend. He completed training after missing the best part of three weeks. There is also optimism over the meniscus problem that Joan Garcia suffered in September. Flick’s starting goalkeeper could be back in time to face Elche, although the hope is that he will be fit to face Club Brugge next Wednesday.

Dani Olmo back training on Wednesday

The following day, Pedri remained in the gym, as his suspension requires him to rest against Elche. Spain teammate Dani Olmo was back out on the grass on Wednesday, and has not returned to group work. Sport explain that Pau Cubarsi and Marcus Rashford were both absent with the club’s permission, with the latter back in his native Manchester.

12 players have already spent time in the medical room thus season. @AdriiFdez — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 28, 2025

He could be back in action this weekend, although his injury record may encourage Barcelona to be more cautious with his recovery. Fermin Lopez’s performances have been one of the few positives this season, but Olmo’s incisive edge was missing during El Clasico on Sunday. All three would be significant boosts, with Raphinha, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi and Andreas Christensen all still sidelined. Worse still, Pedri is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.