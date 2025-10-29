Barcelona star reflects on first team debut – “Unique moment”

In recent years, Barcelona have looked to La Masia to bolster their first team squad, and Hansi Flick has done so again this season. The likes of Jofre Torrents and Toni Fernandez have been involved, but the player with the most prominence has been Dro Fernandez, given that he has started twice in recent weeks.

The first of those starts was against Real Sociedad in September, which was his debut appearance for the Barcelona first team. He only lasted 45 minutes before being replaced by Dani Olmo, but as he told the club’s official media channels (via Marca), it was a memorable experience for him.

“My debut was a unique moment. It’s something I had been working for since I arrived here. I’m super happy, I lived it with great enthusiasm. Debuting in front of our people makes it even more special. It doesn’t matter if it’s in La Liga, in the Champions League or in the Copa del Rey.”

Dro: La Masia does a spectacular job

Dro, who has recently been linked with a shock move away from Barcelona when the winter transfer window opens in January, also reflected on the time he spent at La Masia, where he was moulded into the player that fans have seen in his first two appearances for the senior squad.

“La Masia does a spectacular job and it is reflected every year. They have instilled values in all of us who go up to the first team, and it is something very nice.”

Dro has impressed in the first few months of his time in the Barcelona first team, and he looks set to be the next permanent fixture to have made that step up from La Masia. At 17, he could involved for many years to come, which would be exciting for the club’s supporters.