Barcelona clamp down on Lamine Yamal activity – event cancelled

Barcelona have decided to intervene in Lamine Yamal’s life off the pitch, in an attempt to ensure their star forward is focused on the game. The 18-year-old’s comments before El Clasico backfired, ensuring the Real Madrid players were extra motivated to win the match, and the feeling is at the club that Lamine Yamal is ‘too exposed’ to the public.
The teenage star has never shown anything but confidence in the public eye, even as a 16-year-old with the Spanish national team. However since he turned 18, he has been much more active on social media, attending public events, traveling during breaks, and is now one half of a celebrity couple with Nicki Nicole. Even before his comments against Real Madrid, Barcelona met with his agent Jorge Mendes to agree to keep a closer eye on his activities.
Lamine Yamal cancels PR event on Tuesday
As per Sport, Barcelona have decided to monitor his activity, and Tuesday he was due to attend an event with Oppo, a Chinese mobile phone brand, for whom he is an ambassador. However that event was cancelled, as corroborated by Marca, with the club feeling it was not the best idea.
Lamine Yamal to reduce public appearances
The club are keen for Lamine Yamal to appear less often in public, feeling that it could be beneficial to reduce distractions. The 18-year-old agreed to cancel the event on Tuesday, conscious that his words had created a media storm, even if his feeling was that it was overblown.
Barça say that Lamine Yamal's pubic discomforts have practically disappeared completely, but he might still not feel 100% yet. @AdriaAlbets
— barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 28, 2025
Barcelona will require strong characters
It is a topic that has been raised some time ago, with some wondering about the wisdom of placing the public spotlight so intensely on a teenager. The Spanish national team were the first to begin public interviews with Lamine Yamal at just 16, and since, he has been treated more or less as any other superstar. It is surprising that Barcelona were not already monitoring his activity off the pitch though, and more than club supervision, Barcelona will hope that they have sufficient character in the dressing room to advise him.
I still find it very difficult to believe that it was the pre-clasico match comments of Lamine Yamal that gave Real Madrid players the needed extra motivation to triumph over FC Barcelona last Sunday.
On the contrary, Real Madrid players were already motivated for the Sunday encounter and didn’t need an extra motivational factor elsewhere.
Such argument is rather petty to me, as Lamine Yamal’s comments were blown out of context and used as an excuse to diffuse the palpable weakness of the Barça team,which has been exercebated by the absence of very keys players, such as Raphinha, Lewy, Dani Olmo, Christensen and Joan Garcia, in the team due to injuries..
If Lewy and particularly Raphinha were in the team on Sunday, it is very likely the scoreline would have been different. Yet despite the very limited presence of those key players, the team gave a very account of themselves on Sunday. Though players such as Jules Kounde, Ferran Torres and the goal scorer for the team ,Fermin Lopez were quite shabby in their overall play. Both Kounde and Fermin Lopez missed glaring chances to make Barça draw level in the second half. And there is the need to mention the penalty, that was very obvious, that was awarded to Barça, when Roland Araujo was shoved or pushed from behind by Dani Carvajal in the Real Madrid 18 yard box, without he, Dani, contesting for the ball. For reasons best known to the referee, he decided to order play on while making no effort whatsoever to consult the VAR.Perhsos those at the VAR equally looked the other way. And that, for me, underlies what Yamal had spoken about pre-clasico on Sunday, about Real Madrid often getting away with so many controversial calls, that ordinarily would have been against them, in laliga.
It is my advice that FC Barcelona should take it easy with Yamal, and treat him with the respect he deserves as an individual, and not just as their player.
What he said pre-clasico on Sunday was not the reason Barça lost the match. Barça had lost to Sevilla woefully (4-1) and PSG (1-2) so far this season. Thus that they lost to Real Madrid shouldn’t be blown out of context as to peg the blame for the defeat on Yamal, who did his best on Sunday despite not being 100% fit. He in fact have a spectacular cross to Kounde to run into but the latter contrived to waste that golden opportunity to equalise the game for Barça. I felt sad watching Yamal frustratingly put his two hands on his heads, dismayed to see that Kounde could not bury the ball in the back of the net but rather chested the ball unprofessionally into the firm grips of Thibault Courtois!
Real Madrid were not fantastic on Sunday! They didn’t dominate the match either! They won the encounter because FC Barça didn’t take the few very glaring chances or opportunities that came their way from well-controlled possession of the ball.
And it was a sorry sight to behold the scuffle that ensued just before the climax of the match and after the match between players from both teams, and which blame should go directly to some very petty Madrid players such as Carvajal, Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., who saw or ceased the opportunity to vent out his frustration of being subbed on Yamal.
Their dancing and wild celebration of triumph (over Barça) on the pitch after the scuffle was very petty of the team. They danced and celebrated as if they had already won laliga for this ongoing 25/26 season. They allowed themselves to be carried by a mere singular victory that’s not in any way decisive as to determine where the pendulum of victory will swing at the end of the season.
Anyways, one can forgive them for the dancing and wild celebration on the pitch after the match, taking in to context the four loses they recorded against Barça last season, which left so much hurt and pain in their psyche! Thus their victory on Sunday brought much needed relief from that hurt, pain and anguish of four defeats to them!
Yet they forgot that there are very likely to be more than two Clasico encounters to come this season!
And Barça would definitely be a far more stronger team by then, with the injured key players returning to the team then.
Thus one can clearly appreciate the pettiness of the Real Madrid players who danced and celebrated widely on the pitch after the Clasico on Sunday.
Visca el Barça!!!