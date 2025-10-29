It has not been a straightforward just two months of the season for Atletico Madrid, who find themselves 4th in the La Liga standings after 10 matches played. Diego Simeone’s side have won only half of those, while in the Champions League, they have lost two of their opening three league phase games.

Much was expected of Atleti after another big spending spree in the summer, which saw the likes of Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and David Hancko arrive at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano. But so far, it has been an underwhelming season, although there is plenty of time to turn it around.

And Atleti could look to address the situation in the winter transfer window, with new men’s director of football Mateu Alemany hinting at business being done in January, as per Movistar (via MD).

“Whoever knows me knows it: I don’t set myself limits. I’m looking as high as possible, which is what Miguel Angel (Gil Marin, Atleti CEO) has also transmitted to me. I will try to do the best possible.

“There is time to analyse when we arrive in October, and we will see in the following markets what we can do to improve the squad.”

What positions could Atleti address in January?

Simeone is not entirely happy with his squad, and two particular areas are causing concern. Mateo Ruggeri has struggled since joining in the summer, so another left-back may be brought in – this would allow Javi Galan to depart. Furthermore, Conor Gallagher could be sold after losing prominence in the central midfield pecking order, which would allow a replacement to be signed.

It’s clear that Atleti need to buck up their ideas in the coming weeks if they are to get themselves into the La Liga title race, but new signings could surely help their cause.