The Anti-Violence Committee in Spain has recommended a punishment for the fan that racially abused Barcelona star Marcus Rashford last month. The on-loan Manchester United forward has suffered from racial abuse throughout his career.

The incident occurred during Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Real Oviedo last month at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere. During the game, an Oviedo fan was heard calling Rashford a vile racial slur in Spanish, which was picked up after the game by the television microphones.

Anti-Violence Commitee suggests punishment

The Committee oversees and records all instances of abuse, discriminatory or otherwise, and determines what course of action to take. As per Cadena SER, the committee have recommended a €4k fine. It will now fall on the Disciplinay Committee to go ahead with the punishment, if they decide to do so, or take different action.

A police report has also been filed by La Liga, and the incident is under investigation. The culprit has been identified though. It is not yet clear whether Rashford will press charges himself.

Previous incident involving Real Oviedo

Lamentably, it is the second time an incident of racial abuse has been recorded this season at Real Oviedo, with the visit of Real Madrid in August the previous occasion. In that instance, it was Vinicius Junior who was on the receiving end of the vile abuse.

Barcelona are considering playing a friendly game in Peru at the end of the year. @MCTorresA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2025

Rashford’s start to life in Barcelona

While that represents perhaps the very worst of his time in Spain so far, Rashford has made a good start to life in Spain, making nine goal contributions in less than 900 minutes. With Raphinha battling injuries, Rashford has become a regular starter on the left, and seems to be enjoying himself. Recently he stated that he does not see a return to Manchester United in his future, and is working in order to convince Barcelona to make his move permanent.