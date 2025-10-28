Real Madrid picked up a crucial win on Sunday over Barcelona in El Clasico, moving five points clear of their most bitter rivals and snapping a four-game losing streak. The euphoric mood was a touch tempered by the tension between Vinicius Junior and manager Xabi Alonso though.

Vinicius has lost his status as Los Blancos’ number one star since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, and his status has continued to decline under Alonso, who has not afforded him the same protagonism as Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian has been on the bench three times this season, and has only completed three matches.

Vinicius – ‘I’m leaving the club’

During El Clasico, Vinicius was withdrawn in the 72nd minute to be replaced by Rodrygo Goes, which did not go down well. After noticing his number was up, he shouted “Me?! Coach, coach!”, as per The Athletic. Alonso responded saying ‘Come on Vini, damn it’. After coming off the pitch, Vinicius was heard saying “Always me, I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

The 25-year-old stormed down the tunnel, before being ushered back onto the bench. He would then be involved in the melee at the final whistle too.

Seriously considering Real Madrid exit

The latest from Diario AS is that Vinicius is seriously considering leaving the club next summer if his situation does not change, will decide to leave. This is corroborated by Cadena SER, and it is explained that Vinicius does not feel that Alonso is respecting his status or being fair with him. If Alonso does not consider him essential to his plans, then Vinicius will seek fresh pastures.

Real Madrid stance

Real Madrid have not blinked, and although they do not intend to fine him, were not happy with Vinicius’ behaviour either. They intend to allow Alonso to deal with it, but are fully behind their manager, feeling the reaction was unjustified. With just 18 months left on his contract, and no sign of a renewal, the chances of him leaving in the summer are on the rise.