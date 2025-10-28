It does not appear as if Real Madrid will take action against Vinicius Junior for his Clasico outburst after being removed from the pitch by Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian showed plenty of dissent when he discovered that he was to be removed from the fray with 20 minutes to go.

Acting surprised and launching a torrent of abuse towards manager Alonso, Vinicius stormed off. During that response, Vinicius could be seen saying “Me?! Coach, coach!”, as per The Athletic, as Alonso said ‘Come on Vini, damn it’, hurrying him off. As Vinicius stormed down the tunnel, he could be heard saying “Always me, I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving,” Vinicius did later return to the bench, and was present in the melee at the end of the game.

Real Madrid not considering fine for Vinicius behaviour

According to multiple sources, including Marca and Cadena Cope, say that Real Madrid do not intend to take disciplinary action against Vinicius, and will not fine him for his outburst. While it is understood that he was frustrated with the decision to take him off after playing well, but were not happy with the reaction when coming off, which they saw as a lack of respect to the club, his teammates and the fans.

What action might Xabi Alonso take?

The question remains open as to what action Alonso will decide on. The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu expect the Real Madrid manager to have a conversation with Vinicius about the incident. It remains to be seen whether Alonso may bench Vinicius against Valencia this weekend as a manner of asserting his authority.

Just when it seemed as if Vinicius was starting to not only assimilate what Alonso was asking of him on the pitch, and indeed, perform better again, a fresh flashpoint has presented itself. In the context of halted contract conversations between the two parties, it is illustrative of a less than ideal relationship.