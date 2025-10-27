Barcelona have promoted a number of players from La Masia in recent years, and one of them could be set to leave in 2026 – despite being significantly counted upon by head coach Hansi Flick.

La Masia continues to deliver for Barcelona, who have been the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez make the step up over the last 2-3 years. In 2025, they have been joined by Pedro “Dro” Fernandez, who has been ever-present in Flick’s matchday squads since the start of the season.

Dro has featured twice in this period, both times from the start (vs Real Sociedad and Olympiacos). He is rated very highly within Barcelona, but his rise has also seen him attract interest from other clubs, particularly those from the Premier League.

Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked with Dro in recent months, and now Alan Nixon (via CaughtOffside) has revealed that West Ham United have begun compiling a dossier on the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, whom they are interested in signing when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Barcelona very unlikely to consider selling Dro

Given that Dro is in the first team fold at the age of 17, it would be incredibly surprising if Barcelona were to consider letting him go. Equally, there is no obvious pressure to sell, given that he is contracted until the summer of 2027 – he could be offered a new deal when he turns 18 in January, as this would allow him to extend for a longer period.

West Ham’s interest in Dro may be strong, but they are unlikely to be given any encouragement to prise him away from Barcelona, nor will the player be very interested in leaving, considering that he is counted upon in the Catalan capital. As such, this one is not expected to materialise much further.