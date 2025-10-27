Real Madrid are on a high after snapping a four-game losing streak against Barcelona in El Clasico, one that allowed them to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. However that high has been accompanied by a cloud surrounding Dani Carvajal.

The 33-year-old right-back had been out injured for the past four weeks, and was racing back to be fit to face Barcelona after a hamstring injury. Carvajal did not start, but replaced Fede Valverde at right-back for the final half hour, but it appears to have taken its toll on their captain.

Carvajal undergoes knee surgery

As announced by Real Madrid on Monday evening, Carvajal has undergone an athroscopy on his right knee to remove a loose material in the knee. It is the same knee that was operated on in October of 2024, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament. Los Blancos will now be without Carvajal for the next two to three months, ruling him out for at least the rest of 2025.

What will Dani Carvajal miss for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have ten games left in 2025, facing Valencia (H), Liverpool (A) Rayo Vallecano (A), Elche (A), Olympiakos (A), Girona (A), Celta Vigo (H), Manchester City (H), Alaves (A) and Sevilla (H), all of which Carvajal will miss. Going into 2026, Carvajal is likely to miss the Spanish Supercup, where Los Blancos play Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, and one of Barcelona or Athletic Club in the final. In January, Los Blancos play the early rounds of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will come up against Real Betis (H), Athletic Club (A), Levante (H), AS Monaco (H), Villarreal (A) and Benfica (A) in La Liga and the Champions League. Carvajal could return for the final four of those fixtures in the best case scenario.

Real Madrid have replacement ready

The good news for Xabi Alonso is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back fit, and was in the squad for El Clasico. The ex-Liverpool man will now have a consistent run of games at right-back, without the competition from Carvajal, allowing him to settle into life at the Santiago Bernabeu.