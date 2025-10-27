Real Madrid were victorious in El Clasico against Barcelona, on a big night for Jude Bellingham, Xabi Alonso and the La Liga title race. Football España Editor Ruairidh Barlow joined CNN World Sport to explain what this means for Los Blancos, and how it will be interpreted. On the other hand, a lot went wrong for Barcelona – what does Hansi Flick have to do to correct things after a disappointing start?

The three points meant that Alonso’s side went five clear at the top of the table, granting them a comfortable lead after just 10 games, but the Basque manager explained that his side ‘needed a game like this’ after the match. What exactly did it mean for Los Blancos?

Jude Bellingham decisive as Clasico run continues

Meanwhile it was a night where Jude Bellingham vindicated himself and his starting spot with a decisive performance. After failing to impress on his first start back from injury in the Madrid derby last month, this time Bellingham provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe’s opener, and then scored the eventual winner, with a trademark poacher’s goal from close range. It makes it three winning goals in five La Liga Clasicos since he joined Real Madrid.

Problems for Barcelona and Hansi Flick

Meanwhile it was a limp end to the match for Barcelona, who in the final 20 minutes of the match were outshot by Real Madrid, although they did have a clear chance in stoppage time for Jules Kounde. The Blaugrana were again unable to get home with their pressure, and found their high line exploited.

Laporta visited the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday to personally encourage the squad and coaching staff after the Clásico defeat at the Bernabéu. @javigasconMD, @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 27, 2025

Flick’s side are nursing a significant injury list, which is no doubt impacting their form, but there has been little sign of improvement in recent weeks. Barcelona can ill afford further slip-ups, which on current form, look inevitable.