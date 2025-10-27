Barcelona set sights on signing sought-after teenage striker

Barcelona are always attentive to the youth market, as he seek to continue their efforts to strengthen their La Masia academy. With over two months to go until the transfer window re-opens, they have set their sights on another talented teenager that could end up in Catalonia.

Africa has been a part of the world that Barcelona have particularly focused on in recent years, while they are in involved in South America, where they have signed a number of highly-rated players. On top of this, they continue to look closer to home in Europe, where they are focusing on an up-and-coming striker from France.

As reported by L’Equipe (via CaughtOffside), Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Montpellier’s Lacine Megnan-Pave. The 15-year-old is a rising star in France, and this has see him attract the attention of those involved with La Masia.

Megnan-Pave has an excellent record for France U17s

As well as Barcelona, there is also interest being shown in Megnan-Pave from Premier League leaders Arsenal, so both clubs could be set to go head-to-head for the talented teenager, who has an impressive record for France’s U17 side. In 24 appearances, he has scored 12 goals and picked up 12 assists, which shows that he can both score and create.

Striker is in area that Barcelona have plenty of uncertainty across the board. Hansi Flick has Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as first team options, but considering that the former will almost certainly be leaving next summer, there will need to be a replacement signed – although that will depend on the club’s finances.

Because of this, there could be a number of opportunity for those in La Masia, where 17-year-old Óscar Gistau is currently considered to be the biggest talent in terms of strikers. It will be interesting to see whether Megnan-Pave also ends up there.