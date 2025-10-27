Atletico Madrid finally solid for first away win against Real Betis

Real Betis 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid finally got their first away win of the season on Monday night after a huge effort against Real Betis, withstanding significant pressure from the home side. One that Diego Simeone’s side will point to as an example to follow.

Atletico started off in thunderous fashion, with Giuliano Simeone volleying a looping ball into the bottom right corner with his weaker left foot from the top of the box, just five minutes in. It was the perfect start for Diego Simeone’s side, who looked dangerous on the break. With Alex Baena directing matters, and the inspired Giuliano driving down the right side, with Julian Alvarez failing to catch the best chance created.

This is not to say that Betis were without threat. Ez Abde, Antony and Cucho Hernandez all unable to convert their best half-chances. Betis were spending more and more time in the Atletico half, but following a set-piece on the verge of the break, Betis’ appeals for a pull in the box on Natan were met with silence from the referee. La Cartuja was then silenced as from the resulting counter-attack, Baena cut in from the left side, dummied a defender, and then whizzed the ball into the top corner to give Los Colchoneros a two-goal lead at the break.

Betis pressure doesn’t tell against battling Atleti

In the second half, Los Rojiblancos had to remove Pablo Barrios due to injury, and on the hour-mark, both Baena and Alvarez were withdrawn for Conor Gallagher, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth. Their counter-attacks became less frequent and more blunt, as Betis turned up the temperature.

However Los Verdiblancos found obstacles in their way at every turn, as battling performances from David Hancko, Jose Maria Gimenez and some key interventions from Jan Oblak kept the home side at bay. Their defensive performance felt like that of a Simeone side though, perhaps the most pleasing aspect for their traveling fans, given its absence from their start to the season. Entering the final stages, the frustration was palpable in Seville, feeling that no bounce nor decision favoured them.

The whistles were musical for Atletico though, as they saw out their first away win at one of the most difficult away days in La Liga. That at their seventh attempt, and it serves Atletico to move up to fourth, closing the gap to Barcelona in second to just three points, with just their third clean sheet. Betis slip to sixth spot, three points behind Los Rojiblancos, and will feel unfortunate not to have breached the Atletico backline.