Zinedine Zidane has only ever held one senior job in his managing career, dividing himself over two spells at Real Madrid. However after four years out of the game, his return to management grows ever closer.

Taking the Real Madrid Castilla job initially, he would also spend time as assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti during his time before stepping up to the senior role. During his first spell Zidane walked away in 2018 with three Champions Leagues under his belt and a Liga title. He would then rescue Los Blancos from a torrid season again in 2019, and win a further La Liga in 2020. In 2021, after an open letter to the club and fans, Zidane made a shock exit. Since, he has not been seen on the management scene.

Temptations from Europe’s elite

Which is not to say that he has not had offers. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus have reportedly all tried to tempt the French legend back into coaching, but without success. Indeed, PSG, despite being arch rivals of Zidane’s club Olympique Marseille, intended to use him as a method of hanging onto Kylian Mbappe. Zidane has also had offers from the Middle East, turning down a €100m offer.

France temptation for Zidane

However since leaving Los Blancos, Zidane has been perennially linked with taking over the French national team. Mbappe declared that his love for Zidane was ‘unquestionable’, and that it would be ‘a great pleasure‘ if he were to do so. Hence it was seen as a major surprise when Didier Deschamps was handed a two-year extension following a disappointing semi-final defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.

However it does now appear that Mbappe will get his wish to be coached by Zidane. L’Equipe, as carried by Marca, say that Zidane has joined in jokes with fellow former France players about taking over the job in 2026 after the World Cup at an anniversary celebration. The event was not attended by Deschamps, who was also part of that team. They say he is well aware of the speculation surrounding him and Les Bleus, and of the many comments from France internationals desiring to work with him. The French paper goes on to say that Zidane has already begun preparing for the France job, having received indications he will be the one chosen to lead after the end of Deschamps’ contract.