Barcelona will go into elections again next year, with Joan Laporta already having confirmed his intention to run for reelection, and what would be a fourth term, albeit he did not complete his second following a vote of no confidence. The intervention of Lionel Messi could be crucial though.

After Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned following the threat of a vote of no confidence in 2020, Laporta was re-elected ahead of Victor Font and Toni Freixa in the run-off. Laporta has since overseen victory in two Spanish Supercups, two Copas del Rey and two La Liga, and put work into motion on the much-needed Camp Nou renovations. On the other hand, said renovations have been questioned, as have the club finances, and Laporta also broke his promise to retain Messi.

Lionel Messi could get involved in Barcelona elections

According to SER Catalunya, Messi could have a part to play in next year’s elections. Their information is that Messi has been contacted about a potential endorsement in the elections, but not by Laporta’s camp. The Argentina legend has considered a move, and while he has not indicated he would be willing to do so, and it is not ruled out.

The background to Messi and Laporta’s relationship

Laporta was the Barcelona president that Messi had felt closest to during his time at the club, as the president that saw him come through into the first team. Laporta promised to keep Messi at the club, off the back of which he rode to victory in the elections in 2021. Having agreed a contract with Messi, Laporta then pulled the plug on the deal less than 24 hours before it was due to be signed for financial reasons.

Messi and his family considered it a betrayal by Laporta, and bridges were burned and not rebuilt at the time. If he is to get involved, it would likely to be to back another candidate. Font and Joan Camprubi are positioning themselves to run against Laporta, but it certainly benefits Laporta’s rivals to have the report out there, insinuating that Messi is considering throwing his weight behind another candidate. Messi, as the club’s most beloved player ever, would no doubt carry significant sway over Barcelona members.