Jude Bellingham gives away nickname for new Real Madrid signing

Real Madrid’s dressing room was described as one of the healthiest he has ever had by Carlo Ancelotti two years ago, and Los Blancos’ new signings would suggest that they are having few issues settling in. The most impressive case so far has been Dean Huijsen, who has established himself as a starter from the off.

Despite being just 20 years old, Huijsen impressed Los Blancos with his performances for Spain against the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals in March, albeit they were tracking his progress beforehand. After signing for €60m from Bournemouth at the end of May, Huijsen has settled quickly.

Jude Bellingham reveals new nickname for Huijsen

In the dressing room, he appears to have done so too. Already he has a nickname, as revealed by teammate Jude Bellingham. The England international commented on a recent Instagram post of Huijsen’s simply with the word ‘Spaghetti’ accompanied by a love heart.

It is not hard to make the leap to his new nickname, given he has spindly limbs and is long and thin. There was slightly more confusion when Endrick Felipe began receiving comments of ‘Bobby’ under his own posts. It turns out that Endrick had given an interview naming England legend Bobby Charlton as one of his idols for his finishing – despite his career ending decades before Endrick was born – and the Real Madrid players jumped at a chance for mirth.

Huijsen’s swift adaptation to life at Real Madrid

Huijsen has not just hit the ground running with La Roja, where he now appears to be a starter under Luis de la Fuente. For Xabi Alonso, Huijsen has started every game and played every minute of every game, with the exception of the one match he was suspended for, the Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain – incidentally, the only game Los Blancos have conceded more than once under Alonso.