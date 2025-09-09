€32m obligation to buy clause for Atletico Madrid signing revealed

Atletico Madrid made one deadline day signing this summer, Nicolas Gonzalez arriving from Juventus. That deal was initially a loan move, but now it has been revealed what it will take to make that deal permanent.

The Argentina international was heavily linked to Los Colchoneros, but the word from the Metropolitano was that they needed to make a sale before the deal could be done. Eventually a loan with an option to buy deal was agreed with the Bianconeri, which was valued at €33m – as announced by Juventus. Of that, €1m is the loan deal, and the final price would be €32m if the deal is made permanent.

The clause that would obligate Atletico to spend €32m

However that option becomes obligatory if certain objectives are met, read the announcement from Juventus. Marca have revealed that it hinges on Gonzalez playing 60% of Atletico’s games in La Liga. That is to say, Gonzalez must participate in 21 of the 35 games that Los Rojiblancos had remaining in La Liga, featuring for a minimum of 45 minutes to count towards that.

What role will Gonzalez have for Atletico Madrid?

The question is whether Gonzalez is likely to do so. The 27-year-old has featured as a winger on both flanks, but more so on the right than the left. With Alex Baena and Thiago Almada, his international teammate, likely to prefer coming in from their left side, it means Gonzalez will likely be dueling it out with Giuliano Simeone for a spot on the right.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Thiago Almada has suffered a little discomfort and might not start for Argentina tonight. [🎖️: @gastonedul via @AlbicelesteTalk] pic.twitter.com/eN5RZUI2Ir — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 9, 2025

The junior Simeone has battled hard for his place and seems unlikely to give up his place easily. It may well motivate Atletico to use Gonzalez more often in Europe and the Copa del Rey, while opting for Giuliano in La Liga. Of course, if Gonzalez becomes an absolute necessity in the side every week, then he will likely be worth the money to Atletico by next summer, as he looks to get his career back on track after a tricky spell at Juventus.