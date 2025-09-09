There is less than a year to go until the World Cup begins, and national team managers have around nine months before they must submit their squads for the tournament. While the club game will still be the focus, players will have one eye on ensuring they arrive in prime condition for next summer’s tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

For some, that may be easier than others. Raphinha was the only player in the Brazil squad from La Liga this time round, with Real Madrid trio Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes all left out. In Vinicius’ case, he was suspended for one of the two games, and Brazil were not in a situation of necessity, while Militao is just making his way back from a second cruciate ligament injury. For Rodrygo Goes, the issue seems to be hisj performance.

Ancelotti sends warning to Rodrygo Goes over Brazil spot

The Italian manager was asked about Rodrygo’s absence in the lead up to Brazil’s clash with Bolivia on Tuesday night, and warned that what he did on the pitch would be decisive.

“Obviously, memory counts. I know Rodrygo very well and I’m sure he can help the team. We’re evaluating around 70 players—physically, technically, and tactically—to put together the most competitive team possible for the World Cup. There are no favourites; ultimately, the field will decide who goes to the World Cup,” quote ED.

Rodrygo’s tricky situation

Historically, Ancelotti has always been criticised for relying too much on squad hierarchy and not a meritocracy. If he does follow through on his words, Rodrygo’s spot at the World Cup could be in jeopardy. Rodrygo has asked manager Xabi Alonso to allow him to compete with Vinicius for his position on the left, but the Basque manager has only started Rodrygo twice in his nine games. With Kylian Mbappe assured his spot, and Alonso thus far using just two forwards, game time looks as if it will be hard to come by for Rodrygo.