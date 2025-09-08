WATCH: Lamine Yamal loses passport before return to Spain from Turkiye

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has the world at his feet, but sometimes it is refreshing to see that despite his magical feet, he is very much the same as any other human. On Sunday night after La Roja’s 6-0 demolition of Turkiye in Konya, the world was reminded of just that on camera.

The 18-year-old has grown up very differently to most kids his age, having been in the spotlight since making his breakthrough at the age of just 16. As the Spain team prepared to fly back to Madrid on Sunday night though, Lamine Yamal looked very much like any other teenager on a trip abroad.

Lamine Yamal loses passport

Footage from outside of the Spain team bus shows Lamine Yamal throwing his arms up in the air, followed by him exiting the team bus. One of the Spain delegation is then seen unpacking his suitcase with him, as he searches for something, which Emir Kilic Cetin reports was his passport.

🚨ÖZEL GÖRÜNTÜ| Lamine Yamal pasaportunu kaybetti. Maçtan sonra uzun süre pasaportunu arayan, soyunma odasına geri dönüp pasaportu için oraya da bakan Lamine Yamal, pasaportunu bulamadan stadyumdan ayrıldı. @beyazfutbol pic.twitter.com/bDFmVfwjvn — Emir (@emirkiliccetinn) September 7, 2025

Performance without goals for Spain

Lamine Yamal was one of La Roja’s most dangerous players against both Bulgaria and Turkiye during the international break, coming away with three assists for his troubles. However Lamine Yamal looked frustrated as he came off in Turkiye, having failed to hit the back of the net. In both games, he squandered two golden opportunities to do so, although one of his misses against Turkiye left all watching in disbelief – not least him.

Return to Barcelona – and Hansi Flick

All eyes will be on Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick when Barcelona get back to business against Valencia on Sunday night. Flick commented before Barcelona’s players went off on international duty that his players needed to leave their egos aside- to which Lamine Yamal responded that he did not feel they had an egos problem.