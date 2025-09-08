England manager Thomas Tuchel has given Real Madrid a pointer on what they need to do to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Liverpool man was left out of his latest England squad, and has had a mixed start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold arrived in the summer for €10m, and has been signed to be the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. However after some grey performances for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, and with Carvajal returning to the starting line-up, Alexander-Arnold received plenty of criticism early on in the season. He did then respond with his best performance in a Real Madrid shirt against RCD Mallorca before the international break.

Tuchel on what Alexander-Arnold needs to perform

After revealing his squad, England manager Thomas Tuchel told the media that to get the best out of him, Alexander-Arnold would need to feel the love of the crowd and Xabi Alonso.

“There’s no doubt I’m a big fan of Trent — for his talent and his personality. It’s all in the mix but it is a competitive decision. And just to make the competition a little bit more spicy. First and foremost, I think Trent is a player who needs to feel trust and love from his manager and team-mates and from his club, his country and the fans. He needs that,” Tuchel told the media at St. George’s Park, as quoted by Diario AS.

“Reece James is slightly ahead in this position right now, given what he did for us in the last two training camps and how he played at the Club World Cup.”

Real Madrid considered move for Reece James

James and Alexander-Arnold have been in competition for some time. Indeed, when Real Madrid were looking at their right-back options, James was one of the players that Los Blancos considered a move for rather than Alexander-Arnold. While Alonso and the club can give him all the support available, winning over the famously fickle Bernabeu might be somewhat more difficult if the performances do not come first.