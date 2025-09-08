Tribunal confirms suspension for Barcelona star after ‘violation of intimacy’

Barcelona star Mapi Leon will not be cleared for the violation committed against Espanyol player Daniela Caracas last season. Leon has defended her innocence, and appealed the decision, but has lost her final appeal.

The incident occurred last season during the Barcelona derby, where Leon, a star in the women’s game and an iconic figure within the club, was caught on camera touching the genitalia of Caracas with the game halted for a set piece. Leon was suspended for two games by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and fulfilled that ban last season.

Barcelona lose appeals after defending Leon

Leon herself did not address the incident, but Barcelona released a statement from the 30-year-old, denying that she touched Caracas’ genitalia, and claiming the video evidence was a deceptive camera angle. Barcelona appealed the case to the Appeals Committee, but after losing that proceeding, took the case to the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD), the highest judiciary available. MD report that TAD have turned down this appeal.

Ruling declares ‘no doubt’ on guilt of Leon

However TAD’s ruling was unequivocal, not only that Leon had touched Caracas’ genitalia, thus violating her intimacy, and infringing on the code of conduct, but also that it had been intentional.

“The sanctioned action cannot be considered mere accidental physical contact associated with the dynamics of the game. The appealing player touched the opposing player in a clearly intentional gesture, with the game stopped, just before the corner kick and in an area of ​​the body that allows us to consider that such deliberate physical contact falls far short of the standards of civility, correctness, or good manners in sport, which is precisely what allows the action to be classified as conduct contrary to good sporting order.”

Flick has gathered his staff today for a team lunch at Can Ferran (Sant Quirze del Vallès) after training. Flick wants unity before facing a very demanding September with 7 matches in 3 weeks. @Aparicio_L, @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2025

“The video evidence leaves no doubt about the typicality and culpability of the conduct, allowing us to state without a doubt that the player’s conduct was intentional and occurred in an area of ​​the body that allows us to consider that such deliberate physical contact is far from the standards of civility, correctness or good practices in sport, whether the term “genital area”, “crotch”, or other synonyms such as “inguinal region”, “pubic region” or “pelvic area” are used.”

Barcelona are yet to comment further on the matter, and have not taken any internal action against Leon, having backed her version of events.