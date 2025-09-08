Second Barcelona midfielder is ‘serious doubt’ after injury is confirmed

Barcelona have had a full preseason to prepare for this year, but it has not taken long for the rigours of competition to take their toll on their players. After leaving the Netherlands camp with discomfort on Saturday, Frenkie de Jong is now a serious doubt for Barcelona’s next clash.

Hansi Flick is already to be without Gavi, after Barcelona identified that it was a meniscus issue that was giving him pain in his knee. He is likely to miss at least the next couple of weeks, depending on whether the pain recedes.

Frenkie de Jong undergoes tests in Barcelona

De Jong was withdrawn late on during the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Poland on Friday, and manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that he had discomfort and that they preferred not to take a risk with him. On Saturday he returned to Barcelona, and today underwent tests at the club facilities. Alex Pintanel reports that after said tests, he is now a ‘serious doubt’ for Barcelona’s return to action against Valencia on Sunday evening.

Champions League return may factor into plans

Barcelona have since confirmed an injury to de Jong, although they do not give a recovery time for his injury. The suggestion from MD is that Barcelona are keen not to rush de Jong back, and with a trip to Newcastle United next Thursday in the Champions League, the Blaugrana are keen to have him fit for their opening European clash.

Barcelona give themselves 24 more hours before confirming whether the Valencia game will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou or Estadi Johan Cruyff. Everything depends on tomorrow's inspection by the Barcelona City Council. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2025

Marc Casado to get his opportunity?

The stars appear to be aligning for Marc Casado to return to the starting line-up after a solitary half of football against Levante from the start, with Gavi also out injured. Marc Bernal is also due to return from injury, this month, but the suggestion is that Barcelona will introduce the teenager back into the fold gradually.