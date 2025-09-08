Real Madrid did not move for a midfielder in the end, but they did consider it. It was reported that manager Xabi Alonso was in favour of further reinforcements both at the back and in midfield, with many feeling that they lack a controlling presence in the middle of the pitch.

That partly motivated Xabi Alonso’s decision to step in and persuade Dani Ceballos not to complete a loan move to Olympique Marseille. While the Basque manager was in favour of a signing in the summer, he was adamant that he did not want to lose any more options. There were alternatives discussed though.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton on Real Madrid radar

The most publicised of those was their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The England international was linked with Los Blancos as far back as March, with scouts being sent to watch him. The Palace man has been highly impressive, and due to his age, physicality and ability on the ball, they feel he could be a good fit. The Athletic have now confirmed that Wharton was a topic of conversation at Real Madrid, and he was discussed in a positive manner over the summer.

Kees Smit also admired by Los Blancos

Similarly, the same report explains that AZ Alkmaar and Euro under-19 champion with AZ Alkmaar Kees Smit is also regarded highly at the Santiago Bernabeu. Smit has addressed speculation linking him to Barcelona and Real Madrid before, but noted he was keen to stay at Alkmaar this season to continue his development.

So far, so good for Xabi Alonso

Thus far, the lack of a more Toni Kroos or Luka Modric-esque playmaker has not proven a problem for Alonso, but his side are having plenty of possession in the opposition half due to their new pressing system. It is understandable that he may be interested in a midfielder to add more rhythm and precision to his attacks, as they try to break defences down.