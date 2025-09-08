Real Madrid are already planning ahead for next summer, despite the transfer window hvaing closed just a week ago. Despite it being the area of most activity this past few months, the defence is set to undergo further changes in the coming year.

Los Blancos spent €120m on reinforcing with the additions of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras, despite only Lucas Vazquez leaving. However more surgery is required in the eyes of the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu. It is no secret that Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will be thanked for their services and waved farewell at the end of their contracts next summer, but Real Madrid already have two replacements in mind.

Liverpool’s haven of free agent defenders

That spend doesn’t reflect the fact that Real Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold for just €10m, a result of them having an agreement with the 26-year-old in place, and his contract expiring this past summer. Los Blancos are hoping to repeat the trick with Ibrahima Konate. The Reds have made no progress towards a new deal with Konate, and the France international appears to be keen on a move. Diario AS say that he is one of the priorities to compete with Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen next season.

Youth starlet to be given chance in the first team

The other spot in their backline is earmarked for 18-year-old starlet Joan Martinez. The teenage defender made an impact in preseason last two summers ago, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury that halted his progress last year. The plan is for him to get back to his best with Real Madrid Castilla, and begin returning to senior call-ups, most likely in the squad.

This represents a major shift in strategy for Los Blancos, who have not planned for the promotion of a youth product to the first team for some time. Of late, La Fabrica talents have been sent out to cut their teeth elsewhere with buyback options first, as is the case with Nico Paz or Fran Garcia.