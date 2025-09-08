Real Madrid were down to the bare bones last season after Eder Militao joined David Alaba on the sidelines, following a second cruciate ligament injury in successive seasons. Onto the pitch stepped Raul Asencio, and began his journey to becoming a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With few other options in central defence, Carlo Ancelotti eventually began to give Asencio some run alongside Antonio Rudiger, and his tough tackling and aggression won the crowd over. It also earned him a new contract until 2029, and a spot in the first team. Things have taken a turn since though.

Club World Cup disaster for Asencio

Xabi Alonso equally had few other options at the start of the Club World Cup, and Asencio began alongside Dean Huijsen. In the first half of their first game, Asencio gave away a penalty and was withdrawn at half-time. In their second match, Asencio was sent off after just seven minutes, and played just five minutes more before the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. He would then write an apology on social media to Madridistas for his performances.

With Huijsen suspended, Asencio came in, and promptly gave away an easy goal to PSG after failing to deal with the ball under pressure. Taken off after 64 minutes, he has not been seen on the pitch in a competitive setting since.

Xabi Alonso unconvinced by Asencio

As per Sport, Alonso was keen to bring in another central defender this summer, possibly bringing forward the signing of Ibrahima Konate. Having earned a spot in the first team, Asencio as not willing to leave this summer, and with David Alaba also staying, there was no room for another addition. Asencio to all intents and purposes, is now only ahead of the Austrian in the pecking order, with the veteran being tested in midfield during preseason.