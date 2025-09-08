Police are continuing to investigate a case of alleged racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. That much has been confirmed by Real Oviedo President Martin Pelaez, having come out strongly and promised action against any racism that occurred.

The alleged incident occurred on the 24th of August, during Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Real Oviedo at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere. Vinicius came off the bench to grab a goal and an assist, the latter for Kylian Mbappe who scored his own brace.

Real Oviedo President – ‘The police are still investigating’

Pelaez was swift to condemn the action the following day, yet on Monday he told Cadena Cope that the authorities were yet to settle on a culprit, or indeed decisive evidence.

“The police are still investigating, and as soon as we have the results or if we find any clues, we will punish him. We are confident in the behaviour of our fans; the Tartiere and our supporters have always been up to the task, and that day was no exception. If nothing has come to light at this point, it’s good news, because if there had been something, it would have been known by now.”

Why are police investigating?

The day after the match, footage was released in which monkey noises can be heard with Mbappe and Vinicius in shot. La Liga have since submitted the footage for investigation by the Anti-Violence Committee, who can recommend action. Meanwhile Oviedo have been working with the police since to find the culprits.

Real Madrid response

Real Madrid have not intervened in the incident thus far, while Xabi Alonso tried diffuse the situation, promising that his players would be focused on what was happening on the pitch. Vinicius was the victim of multiple incidents of racial abuse during the 2024-25 season.