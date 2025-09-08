MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 16: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Son Moix on August 16, 2025 in Mallorca, Spain. (Image via Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Athletic Club star Nico Williams and Barcelona counterpart Lamine Yamal are good friends, and the video put on Instagram on Sunday night by the former was confirmation of just that. Williams outed his Spain teammate in his latest romance to the world.

Lamine Yamal had a number of music stars at his 18th birthday party during the summer, and 25-year-old Argentine pop star Nicki Nicole was among them. However rumours that the two were romantically involved when Nicole appeared at the Joan Gamper trophy sporting a Lamine Yamal shirt.

Nico Williams video catches Lamine Yamal with a grin that says it all

After Spain’s rampant 6-0 win over Turkiye on Sunday night, Williams videos Lamine Yamal on his phone.

“Why are you smiling bro? Why are you smiling at your phone?” Williams says laughing.

🥰 Lamine Yamal, enamorado 😂 El vídeo de Nico Williams: "¿Por qué sonríes al móvil?" pic.twitter.com/be8i0UsoOS — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 7, 2025

Lamine Yamal then locks his phone screen, which his screensaver showing a picture of the Barcelona star and Nicole, at which the superstar blows a kiss. It was an eventful evening for Lamine Yamal – while his focus was elsewhere, he misplaced his passport, and the Spain team bus was held up by his search for it.

Official: Frenkie de Jong has suffered a minor injury to the external obturator muscle of his right leg. His recovery will determine his return. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2025

Lamine Yamal’s romantic getaway with Nicki Nicole

There had been some suggestion that the two were no longer involved on social media, but this would appear to end speculation. The 18-year-old tagged Nicole in a picture on his own Instagram, showing a MarioKart leaderboard with himself ahead of the Argentine star. Lamine Yamal was then seen with Nicole in Monaco during some days off given to the Barcelona squad.