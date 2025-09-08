Real Madrid pulled off an impressive deal in signing Liverpool’s academy star and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold for just €10m. Now Los Blancos are confident that they will rob the Reds of another important piece in their defence.

Just as happened with Alexander-Arnold, Los Blancos made Ibrahima Konate aware of their interest in March of the year before his contract expires. Since, any attempts Liverpool have made to renew his deal have come up short, with Konate not interested in negotiating.

Real Madrid confident of Konate signing

While reporting all summer has declared the Santiago Bernabeu as a likely destination next summer, a fresh report has emerged from the Spanish capital. Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz, the most well-connected of those covering Real Madrid, has emitted an article headlined ‘history repeats itself’, referencing the Alexander-Arnold move.

They say that Liverpool have made three attempts to extend Konate’s contract, and each have been knocked back. Real Madrid are in regular contact with Konate’s camp, and they are well aware of his interest, which has been communicated by emissaries sent by the club.

Real Madrid offer yet to arrive

Real Madrid are yet to make a proposal to Konate and his people, but will do so in the coming months, and they have made it very clear that they want to sign the Frenchman. During their contacts, they have received no indication that Konate could change his mind, as happened with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies last year. For their part, Liverpool are almost certain Konate will sign for Real Madrid.

Plans for the defence in 2026

Konate is one of two planned additions to the Real Madrid defence next summer, the other being defensive prodigy Joan Martinez. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are the planned departures at the end of their contracts, which will free up space in the squad, and money.