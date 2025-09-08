Barcelona return to Camp Nou likely to be pushed back another month

Barcelona are set to give La Liga confirmation of where they will be hosting their first home game of the season on Tuesday, with Valencia in town on Sunday night. Further delays look to be on the horizon for their return to Camp Nou, which was scheduled for the game against Los Che.

However Barcelona are yet to receive the certificate of completion of work for two of their stands, which they plan to open the stadium with at a capacity of 27,000. Without that, they cannot apply for the opening licence from the Council, delaying any intention of opening Camp Nou again.

Camp Nou return pushed back to October

As a result, Cadena SER say that the chances of Barcelona returning to Camp Nou before the October international break are slim to none, bringing them within a month of a year’s delay. Originally the ground was scheduled to open for 60,000 fans too.

Barcelona have three La Liga games at home (Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad) before the international break, and one Champions League match (Paris Saint-Germain). While they are taking things game by game as far as possible, the Blaugrana are not optimistic about being at Camp Nou for any of them.

Barça don't plan to force De Jong vs. Valencia with the Champions League opener at Newcastle United just around the corner. @Aparicio_L, @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2025

Barcelona gear up for return to Montjuic

The expectation is that La Liga approve their application to play against Valencia at the Estadi Johan Cruyff at their training facilities, with a capacity of 6,000. They are unable to use Montjuic due to a Post Malone concert on Friday. However after that clash, the plan for Barcelona is for the Getafe, Real Sociedad and PSG games to be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It is another setback for the Blaugrana, and a costly one. Barcelona can generate as much as €4-8m per matchday at Camp Nou depending on the game, and while that figure will be reduced with the reduced capacity, the fees of hosting games at Montjuic and missing out on the extra income available at Camp Nou will be hurting their accounts.