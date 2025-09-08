Barcelona midfielder at risk of minor surgery due to knee injury

Barcelona started off this season with Hansi Flick spoilt for choice in the middle of the pitch. Yet already two of his most reputed options in midfield have suffered injuries, but the greater concern surrounds Gavi’s situation.

Frenkie de Jong is the other doubt for Barcelona’s first home game of the season, having suffered discomfort in his glutes during the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Poland on Friday. Meanwhile Gavi missed Barcelona’s last match with knee pain, and was withdrawn from Spain’s squad as a result.

Frenkie de Jong could return against Valencia

A report from Marca states that neither Frenkie de Jong nor Gavi are ruled out for the clash against Valencia on Sunday. Barcelona hope that any discomfort will recede in the coming days, and allow them back into the fold for Flick.

Gavi at risk of surgery on knee issue

Despite it being the same knee that Gavi had surgery on for his cruciate ligament injury, Diario AS say there is no concern over his knee pain being a related to his recovery from the ACL issue. However, if Gavi’s situation does not improve this week, then Barcelona may be forced to escalate his recovery process, and one of the next steps could be an arthroscopy, a minor surgical procedure. Were that to be the case, then Gavi could be back in action a little over a month after the arthroscopy, although Barcelona will no doubt pursue a cautious approach.ç

Barça still don't have the final permits to reopen the Spotify Camp Nou. Unless there's a last-minute miracle, Sunday’s game vs. Valencia will most likely be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2025

In contrast to Marca, they do say that Gavi is ruled out of Barcelona’s matches with Valencia and Newcastle United next week.

Barcelona have replacement in situ

While Gavi would perhaps be the first option for Flick were de Jong unavailable, if both are out, then Marc Casado is the obvious replacement alongside Pedri. The 21-year-old midfielder rejected the chance to leave the club this summer, with Flick opposing his exit – a decision that already looks like it may pay dividends.