WATCH: The best six-goals in one game ever? Spain thump Turkiye with Mikel Merino hat-trick

Spain secured their second straight victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign, and while the 6-0 scoreline against Turkiye will certainly raise eyebrows, the match will be remembered for the fine quality of Spain’s goals.

The scoring started early on with a lovely dummy and strike from Barcelona star Pedri, removing Hakan Calhanoglu from his shooting range in the process.

That was after just five minutes, and just past the midway point in the first period, Spain put together a stunning team move.

Brilliant team move settles game

Before half-time, Spain settled the game, and it was Arsenal star Mikel Merino that was on hand to put the finishing touch, and a fine one it was, on another excellent Spain move.

Less than ten minutes into the second period, this time Spain were hitting Turkiye on the break. Ferran Torres managed to win the ball back for La Roja, and then worked hard to get on the end of the move, courtesy of Pedri and Lamine Yamal slipping him into position to finish.

Mikel Merino completes hat-trick

Merino celebrates his hat-trick.
Before the hour-mark, Merino wold complete his hat-trick. The former Real Sociedad midfielder was fed the ball by Lamine Yamal, and with no pressure from the defence, made them pay for their relaxation. Cutting onto his left, he curled the ball into the top corner, for the best long-range strike of the night.

Mikel Oyarzabal rounds of vindicating performance with assist

Pedri would be the one to round of the scoring for La Roja, but it was only made possible by way of a brilliant assist from Oyarzabal. Again playing through the middle of the attack, he made it clear why Luis de la Fuente trusts him so much.

