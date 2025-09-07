Spain secured their second straight victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign, and while the 6-0 scoreline against Turkiye will certainly raise eyebrows, the match will be remembered for the fine quality of Spain’s goals.

The scoring started early on with a lovely dummy and strike from Barcelona star Pedri, removing Hakan Calhanoglu from his shooting range in the process.

APAGA Y VÁMONOS Qué recorte y qué disparo. 🌟 El GOLAZO de Pedri para adelantar a España está a la altura de muy pocos. 🇹🇷🇪🇸 DIRECTO | @La1_tve y https://t.co/BiA8hUndgf#SeleccionRTVE #WCQ pic.twitter.com/mFzwcXaJiF — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 7, 2025

GOLAZO DE PEDRI El mejor centró campista del mundo Te amo pedri pic.twitter.com/071eAYdmC2 — Pedrinho10 (@PedrinhoFCB__) September 7, 2025

That was after just five minutes, and just past the midway point in the first period, Spain put together a stunning team move.

Merino acaba de marcar el gol más bonito de la temporada. Es imposible jugar mejor al fútbol que España, el mundial es nuestro pic.twitter.com/kUVl86WJMP — nenn (fan) (@FCB_nenn) September 7, 2025

PERO CÓMO JUEGA ESTA SELECCIÓN. Todo al primer toque hasta el golazo de Merino. ¡Estos 20 minutos de España son para enseñar en las escuelas! #SeleccionRTVE 🇹🇷🇪🇸 https://t.co/BiA8hUndgf pic.twitter.com/dnc7i4Gp2U — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 7, 2025

Brilliant team move settles game

Before half-time, Spain settled the game, and it was Arsenal star Mikel Merino that was on hand to put the finishing touch, and a fine one it was, on another excellent Spain move.

🪄 La mejor forma de cerrar un primer tiempo 𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙨𝙛𝙚́𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙤 Pedri sigue en modo 'Balón de Oro' para asistir el gol del doblete a Mikel Merino. 🇹🇷🇪🇸 Turquía – España en @La1_tve y https://t.co/BiA8hUndgf#SeleccionRTVE #WCQ2026 pic.twitter.com/plnauCjCic — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 7, 2025

Less than ten minutes into the second period, this time Spain were hitting Turkiye on the break. Ferran Torres managed to win the ball back for La Roja, and then worked hard to get on the end of the move, courtesy of Pedri and Lamine Yamal slipping him into position to finish.

💥𝙇𝘼 𝙇𝙐𝘾𝙃𝘼 𝘿𝙀 𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙍𝘼́𝙉 𝙏𝙄𝙀𝙉𝙀 𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙈𝙄𝙊 Ferrán peleó para ganar el balón a 60 metros de la portería y llegó a rematar para hacer el cuarto tras el enésimo contraataque montado por Pedri y Lamine. 🇹🇷🇪🇸 https://t.co/BiA8hUndgf#SeleccionRTVE #WCQ2026 pic.twitter.com/Qln88C6u8Y — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 7, 2025

Mikel Merino completes hat-trick

Before the hour-mark, Merino wold complete his hat-trick. The former Real Sociedad midfielder was fed the ball by Lamine Yamal, and with no pressure from the defence, made them pay for their relaxation. Cutting onto his left, he curled the ball into the top corner, for the best long-range strike of the night.

¿Que España no tiene '9'? ESPAÑA TIENE '6'. 𝙈𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙤 𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝙨𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 con este tremendo disparo a la escuadra. #SeleccionRTVE #WCQ2026 pic.twitter.com/ZcRIbiZPBH — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 7, 2025

Mikel Oyarzabal rounds of vindicating performance with assist

Pedri would be the one to round of the scoring for La Roja, but it was only made possible by way of a brilliant assist from Oyarzabal. Again playing through the middle of the attack, he made it clear why Luis de la Fuente trusts him so much.

Pedri is hitting another evolution, the best midfielder in the world is increasing the gap pic.twitter.com/5lJ6zMtEMu — Ali (@Ali400B) September 7, 2025