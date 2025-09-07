Trent Alexander-Arnold was not Real Madrid’s first choice at right-back

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold already knows what it means to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, not least because of the pressure and media attention. Already he has received criticism from the press early in his spell in the Spanish capital.

It took all of seven games for Alexander-Arnold to feel the intensity of the press in Spain, with the England international receiving criticism early on. Fortunately, he managed to respond with a strong performance in their final game before the international break, and was unlucky not to come away with an assist.

Real Madrid initially considered Premier League alternative

However Alexander-Arnold wasn’t always top of the wish list at Valdebebas either. According to a report earlier this year from Relevo, the ex-Liverpool man was not the type of right-back that they were looking for. When they began to look at the position, Chelsea man Reece James was more to their liking. Various members of the Real Madrid hierarchy advocated for signing James ahead of Alexander-Arnold.

Jude Bellingham factor played role

However upon further evaluation, and appreciating that Alexander-Arnold added plenty of quality on the ball, and charisma on the pitch, Alexander-Arnold gained more traction at Real Madrid. His contract situation was also a major factor, but the fact that Jude Bellingham is good friends with Alexander-Arnold was another major factor. It was an advantage both in terms of persuading him to make the switch, but also helping him to adapt to his new surroundings.

Multiple options for Xabi Alonso

There is no doubt that Real Madrid and the Bernabeu will have to adapt to a different type of right-back in Alexander-Arnold, having been used to Dani Carvajal for so many years. For Xabi Alonso, it will be a man management issue to handle, but also a luxury for him, with different options available depending on the game and situation.