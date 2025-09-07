There was very little to be negative about for La Roja, after Spain put Turkiye to the sword to the tune of six goals, with a brilliant performance in Konya. And yet, the number 10, Lamine Yamal, walked off looking a little less than happy when he was substituted for Jorge de Frutos for the final 20 minutes of the match.

That may be something to do with the fact that he left the game without a goal. The scoresheet eluded him against Bulgaria on Thursday, despite two very presentable chances in Sofia. Once again, the brilliantly talented 18-year-old could not find the net against Turkiye.

Lamine Yamal passes up open goal

This is in spite of arguably having the best chance of the night. With Spain two goals to the good, Lamine Yamal slipped Pedri in himself, who shaped to shoot, but instead took the defence and the goalkeeper out of the game, cutting it back to Lamine Yamal. He thundered the ball over, with only a defender between him him and the goal.

Hizo lo más difícil, falló lo más sencillo. Pedri puso en bandeja el tercero de España a Lamine Yamal pero el extremo mandó el balón fuera. 🇹🇷🇪🇸 Turquía – España, en @La1_tve y https://t.co/BiA8hUndgf#SeleccionRTVE #WCQ2026 pic.twitter.com/habWH5zpOh — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 7, 2025

Shot for the stars, hit the moon 🥹🙌 Lamine Yamal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/nXPbBsd52F — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) September 7, 2025

After a moment of confusion, Lamine Yamal did look at the turf, and the ball does bobble just before he hits it. Even still, the Barcelona star will feel he should have scored.

Lamine Yamal’s performance – aside from the miss

The teenage star put in a generally good performance, if wasteful. In the opening stages, he was a major problem for Turkiye, and was gliding past challenges on his way to goal. However one rather soft effort after a brilliant run, and a blocked effort deprived him of goals on those occasions.

Lamine Yamal would lay on two assists for Mikel Merino and Ferran Torres in the second half, finding the former in space before his excellent effort, and sliding Torres through on goal to finish.