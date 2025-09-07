Lionel Messi has a remarkable 885 goals to his name, and earlier this summer he was tasked with picking one. The 38-year-old selected one of the earlier iconic goals from his storied career.

This week Messi confirmed that his appearance for Argentina was his last competitive outing for the Albiceleste on Argentine soil. Many had expected him to continue playing until at least the World Cup next summer in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Messi scored a brace to mark the occasion.

Messi’s favourite goal of his career

Having waited so long to lift it, few would have been surprised had Messi selected one of his efforts in the World Cup final for Argentina in 2022. However Messi went for one of his earlier triumphs, arguably the game in which he announced himself on the grand stage.

“Because of the moment, because of what it meaned, because it rouned off an unforgettable year… For me it’s the most significant of all,” Messi said, discussing his header against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome.

The Goal of Rome. A masterpiece from an unparalleled career by Leo Messi. Now, @refikanadol will turn it into one of the most iconic pieces in the history of art. All to support the IMCF Foundation and its charitable causes. El Gol de Roma. Una obra maestra de una carrera… pic.twitter.com/uRJxB3YRUh — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 22, 2025

The reason behind Messi sitting down to choose his favourite goal is part of the charity project ‘A goal in life’. Artist Refik Anadol will turn the goal in question into a work of art, and the Inter Miami club foundation will then auction it off, with the proceeds going to charity, as per RAC1.

Messi going ‘day by day’

Messi so far has shown no indication that he wants to retire, but it does appear that his time in international football, if not an end already, is certainly coming down to its final moments. The great number ten commented that he was going ‘day-by-day’ as things stood, but that he was unlikely to make it to the 2026 World Cup, all things being equal.