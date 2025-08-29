Luis de la Fuente
Spain Squad: Barcelona star snubbed, Dani Carvajal and Rodri Hernandez return

Image via Sergio Reyes Robledo / Sport

Luis de la Fuente has made his first squad announcement of the new season, with two headline returns to La Roja. Spain will face Bulgaria in Sofia on the fourth of September, and then travel to Istanbul to take on Turkiye in the opening two fixtures of Group E, as they seek to begin their journey to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

The headline returns are those of veterans Dani Carvajal and Rodri Hernandez, who both missed the majority of last season through anterior cruciate ligament injuries. The Real Madrid man has returned to action and made his first start since last weekend against Real Oviedo, while Rodri was back in action in June, although he has since just returned from a muscle problem. The announcement was made with the Spanish national team showing support for the firefighters and victims of the wildfires that have ravaged the country this summer.

Barcelona duo snubbed, but 7 of Hansi Flick’s players get call

One of the headline omissions is that of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has failed to beat out Alex Remiro, David Raya or Unai Simon following a stellar season last year. All three have become the regular trio for de la Fuente. Meanwhile Alejandro Balde also misses out at left-back again, with Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo clearly a preferred pairing for de la Fuente too.

Joan Garcia was presented as a Barcelona player last week.
Image via FC Barcelona

That said, seven Barcelona players have been called up, and that includes both Gavi and Fermin Lopez.

Debut for Jesus Rodriguez

There is just one new face in the squad, which sees former Real Betis winger, now at Como, earn his first call up. The 19-year-old was in and out of the starting line-up for the under-21 team this summer, but de la Fuente is clearly keen to get a look at his pace in the senior side. Veteran duo Mikel Oyarzabal and Alvaro Morata remain in the squad, as does Yeremy Pino, as he sorts out a move to the Premier League.

Isco and Alex Baena miss out through injury, while Porto forward Samu Aghehowa has also been dropped for Ferran Torres.

Full Spain squad list:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro.

Defenders:  Dani Carvajal, Pedro Porro, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella, Robin Le Normand, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen and Dani Vivian.

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi.

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Jesus Rodriguez and Ferran Torres.

