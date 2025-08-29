Real Madrid reject shock Premier League offer for midfielder

Real Madrid look as if they are closed for business in the final few days of the transfer window, unless a major bid were to come in for Rodrygo Goes. That is despite some surprise late offers for their players.

Forward Rodrygo Goes is now reportedly focusing on remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu, having spent the whole summer being linked with a move – the club remain open to a lucrative sale. Meanwhile Dani Ceballos was the subject of an approach from Olympique Marseille, but his indecision on the move ended up collapsing the deal. Now Los Blancos have received a shock bid for one of the players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Real Madrid reject Aurelien Tchouameni

According to Indykaila, Real Madrid have rejected an offer from the Premier League for Aurelien Tchouameni. The French midfielder was heavily linked with an exit at the turn of the year, with doubts about his long-term future as a starter, and whistles from the Santiago Bernabeu. However his fortunes turned around in the latter portion of the season, and Xabi Alonso has made him a cornerstone of his side in the early going.

Real Madrid have rejected an offer for Aurélien Tchouaméni from an unnamed Premier League club 😱 — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 28, 2025

Premier League interest in Tchouameni

It seems highly unlikely that Los Blancos would be willing to do business at this late stage for Tchouameni, at least this summer. It seems Alonso has big things in mind for Tchouameni, but interest from England is not new for Tchouameni. Liverpool have been linked with a move for him on several occasions, having initially competed for his signature when he moved from AS Monaco.

The Reds appear fully focused on a pursuit of Alexander Isak, and speaking purely speculatively, Indykaila has highlighted on multiple occasions that Manchester United are searching for a midfielder and have the money to do a deal.