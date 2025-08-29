The transfer speculation surrounding a potential exit from Barcelona has taken a major twist, with Fermin Lopez showing the first indication that he is willing to move to Chelsea. The 22-year-old is also attracting interest from another Premier League giant in Newcastle United.

Lopez has been contacted by Chelsea this week over a potential move, while Barcelona maintain that they will not stand in his way should he ask to leave. They have however set a €90m asking price for him. For his part, Fermin would be set to more than doule his salary if he moves to Chelsea.

Marc Casadó knows, and he has explained this to his entourage, that this season it will be difficult for him to get minutes. But from his entourage they assure that, if there is the slightest chance to play, his will will always be to continue at Barça. @jordicardero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2025

Fermin Lopez requests permission to speak with Chelsea

Thus far, the reporting has been that while Lopez is considering the offer from Chelsea, he maintains a desire to stay at Barcelona. However Indykaila have given the first indication that that sentiment could be wavering, as they explain that Lopez has requested permission from Barcelona to discuss a transfer with Chelsea.

Their information is that he has asked Barcelona not to put a premium on his move too, if it is to go through. They describe it as a tense situation, while Newcastle United are also in the frame for a move – they could even outbid Chelsea. It has been added by Ben Jacobs that Chelsea are working hard to convince him to leave the Blaugrana, the main focus of their moves currently.

Exclusive 💣 According to sources in 🇪🇸 that Fermín López has reached out in last 24 hours to Barcelona, expressing a desire to chat with @ChelseaFC He’s even asked @FCBarcelona not to overprice him. We understand @NUFC are also showing interest 👀 Will Barca budge from… pic.twitter.com/Muf58M6Vzi — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 29, 2025

Barcelona stance on Fermin exit

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been crystal clear that he has no desire to lose Lopez, while Director of Football Deco also believes that it would be a mistake in terms of what he gives them on the pitch. Yet his exit has been touted by the local media for much of the summer, and there are those within the club that feel that he would be their ticket out of their salary limit struggles, papering over their inability to register players.