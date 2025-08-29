Ex-Spain manager confirms he used to look into players’ rooms at night

Former Spain manager Jorge Vilda has confirmed that he used to look into his players’ rooms at night to check they were sleeping during his time in charge of the women’s national team. Vilda, a controversial figure, was the cause of a mutiny in the Spanish national team which led to 15 players refusing to play, before a further 81 players did so, prior to his eventual exit.

Vilda, now in charge of the Moroccan national team, was this year cleared of a charge of coercion against Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, in the aftermath of the sexual assault perpetrated by his then boss and head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales. Hermoso is set to appeal the decision.

Vilda confirms he would check players were sleeping

The 44-year-old, who was in charge of the under-17 Spain side and then the under-19 team before taking over the senior job. Yet many of his star players complained of unprofessional behaviour and poor working conditions under Vilda, including players being asked to train while injured.

One of the cases drew the most raised eyebrows was the suggestion that he forced the players to keep their room doors open at night whenever the Spain team were staying together. Something that Vilda confirmed during an interview with El Chiringuito.

“There are three basic pillars: nutrition, training, and rest. Nutrition was controlled by nutritionists, chefs, etc. Training was done by us. And then rest. And so it’s not true that the doors had to be open; the doors were ajar with the bolt on so that at the end of the day, I, the doctor, the physiotherapist, or whoever, would say goodnight to the two players, to check that they were in their rooms two by two… Goodnight, and it wouldn’t open until the next morning. That’s it.”

😳 ¿OBLIGABAN a DORMIR a las JUGADORAS de la SELECCIÓN con la PUERTA ABIERTA? ☕️ JORGE VILDA responde en El Cafelito: 👉 "Hacíamos una ronda cada noche". pic.twitter.com/VupwParmUp — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 28, 2025

‘I’m demanding’ not controlling – Vilda

Despite being in charge of Spain for their only major international trophy, the World Cup, and in the aftermath of the infamous Rubiales sexual assault, players refused to play for Spain. Vilda was accused of coercion after speaking with Hermoso’s brother about the incident, but cleared of those charges. However he has not escaped the public accusation of ‘controlling behaviour’.

“That’s what could have done the most damage. It’s something people ask me about, or it’s something that’s been left out there. And it slipped through the net, meaning it wasn’t said directly, or someone said something in a documentary… I’m demanding. I consider myself a demanding coach,” he responded, as quoted by Cadena Cope.

Spanish national team under new leadership

After Vilda’s exit, something of an uncomfortable solution was reached, with his assistant Montse Tome taking the reins of the Spain side. Tome’s links to Vilda brought an awkwardness to the national team all the same, yet after she was dismissed following their Euro 2025 defeat to England, Spain resisted the temptation to make a clean break, instead promoting uner-19 manager Sonia Bermudez.