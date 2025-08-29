Barcelona settle on plan to resolve remaining three player registrations

Barcelona are immersed in a tense end to the transfer window, with teams eyeing a potential bargain sale for members of their squad, and Chelsea threatening to sign Fermin Lopez. However it seems that the club will be able to hold onto them if they choose to do so.

That is because Barcelona have a plan in place to ensure that all of their players are registered before the end of the transfer window. Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji have missed their first two games as Barcelona are unable to clear sufficient space in their salary limit.

Barcelona exits insufficient for registrations

This week has seen Inaki Pena renew his contract, deferring wages to next season, and head out on loan to Elche, while youngster Jan Virgili has moved to RCD Mallorca on a €4m deal, although the Blaugrana retain a 50% sell-on clause. It has also been reported that Barcelona have an agreement in place to rescind the final year of Oriol Romeu’s contract, and defender Hector Fort could also head out on loan before the end of the window. However Jijantes say that these departures will not provide sufficient salary limit relief to register the trio above – being over their salary limit, Barcelona can only use 60% of what they earn/save on those deals for new player registrations.

📺 DIRECTO @JijantesFC 💰 El Barça ejecutará un pequeño aval para inscribir a Tek, Gerard Martin y Roony sin depender de últimos movimientos ni de los Asientos VIP ⚠️ Ni con las salidas y ventas realizadas se genera suficiente margen para inscribir jugadores 🔴… pic.twitter.com/y3xL8yuU0t — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) August 28, 2025

Board planning fresh guarantee

It seems the board will again make up the shortfall, providing a guarantee in order to push through registrations. Already the board have put up a €7m guarantee allowing them to register Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia, and this time round Jijantes say they will make another smaller guarantee to ensure Hansi Flick will have all of his players at his disposal.

Marc Casadó knows, and he has explained this to his entourage, that this season it will be difficult for him to get minutes. But from his entourage they assure that, if there is the slightest chance to play, his will will always be to continue at Barça. @jordicardero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2025

The German manager has lost starting defender Inigo Martinez as a casualty of their salary limit issues, and has made it clear he does not want to lose any more players.