Real Madrid appeared to be set for a quiet end to the transfer window, but the week has already been busier than expected. After a move for Dani Ceballos was agreed and collapsed, Los Blancos have now received an approach for David Alaba.

Sources have exclusively revealed to Football España that Fiorentina have made an approach for the Austrian defender. The 33-year-old is one of the highest earners at Real Madrid, with a salary of €10.8m per annum, and Los Blancos are open to a move for a player who has dropped down the pecking order at the club due to a series of injury issues over the last two seasons.

Saudi Arabia interest in Alaba

There has been interest from the Middle East in the veteran defender, with Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahlil in Saudi Arabia. However none of these sides have made an approach for Alaba. He is keen to get back on the pitch and gain regular football after almost 18 months since his serious knee injury in which he has appeared for just 599 minutes, with the World Cup on the horizon next summer.

Real Madrid open to free transfer

With Real Madrid no longer relying on Alaba this season – they have Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao in central defence – they are willing to let him go on a free transfer to the Serie A side. That would obviously allow them to jettison some of his large contract, which is now in its final year. La Viola are putting together a two-year contract offer, but if they can satisfy Alaba, then the deal could be wrapped up swiftly. Previously his entourage have claimed that Alaba will remain at the the Bernabeu.

Fiorentina’s moving pieces

Fiorentina are also being heavily linked with Viktor Lindelof of Manchester United, and it is not yet clear whether that deal would be linked to a move for Alaba. However it does depend on the expected exit of Pietro Comuzzo, who has a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia himself. As such, Fiorentina want an experienced figure to lead their backline.