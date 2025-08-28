Real Madrid rule out midfielder move – ‘Not worth wasting our time’

Real Madrid are no longer considering the exit of midfielder Dani Ceballos, following his failed switch to Olympique Marseille. It appeared all was agreed for a move to the South Coast of France, but Ceballos put the move on hold at the last minute.

Marseille were unwilling to wait, and pulled the plug on the deal after two days of talks with Real Madrid. The deal would have seen a loan move with an obligation to buy worth around €15m to Los Blancos, but Ceballos’ doubts scuppered the operation. It is not the first time that a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu has collapsed at the last-minute, and there appears to be a degree of frustration in the air on the part of the club.

Real Madrid no longer contemplating Ceballos exit

According to Marca, Real Madrid have ruled out an exit for Ceballos in the final stages of the transfer market. The 29-year-old midfielder will return to training as another member of the squad with the same rotational role as he had prior. Los Blancos were ready to do a deal, taking into account Ceballos’ wishes, but now feel that it is no longer worth ‘wasting their time on further negotiations’.

Real Betis rumours

It was rumoured that Ceballos had halted the move to Ligue 1 due to potential interest from former club Betis, with who he has flirted for multiple years over a return. Conflicting reports emerged on their interest, but it appears they have made no formal move for him. Cadena Cope say that their information is that it was Ceballos that got in touch with Los Verdiblancos.

🎙️ @jmolivacope, sobre Ceballos, en @partidazocope 🟢 "Me comentaban que gente cercana a Ceballos, podría haberse puesto en contacto con el @RealBetis" 💵 "Se tendrían que dar unas condiciones favorables económicas para que el Betis vaya a por Ceballos" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/0JnC6hDdTu — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 27, 2025

They say that in order for Betis to make a move, the deal would have to become more affordable, both in terms of Ceballos’ wages, and the fee demanded by Los Blancos.