A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides wrap up their business before the transfer deadline.

Alaves

Alaves may be about to pip Celta Vigo to the signing of Denis Suarez. The Villarreal playmaker is on his way out, but with Celta unable to move on Joseph Aidoo and Franco Cervi, Alaves manager Chacho Coudet has persuaded the Galician midfielder to join the Basque side, as per Matteo Moretto.

Denis Suárez, a punto de fichar por el Alavés. Celta y jugador intentaron unir sus caminos por todos los medios, pero la negativa de Aidoo y Cervi a salir hacía la operación imposible. Coudet, pieza clave para convencer al jugador del proyecto en Vitoria.@Oscarmg24 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 27, 2025

Atletico Madrid

Former defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who has been linked with both Osasuna and Celta Vigo, remains a free agent. Footmercato say that Olympique Lyon have made a move for him.

Marca say that a late offer for Conor Gallagher is their last hope of securing a move for Nicolas Gonzalez, with Nahuel Molina set to remain at the club. Shortlisted forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is also keen to leave Lille before the end of the transfer window, but it seems that Atletico have no plans for a move.

Espanyol

Espanyol have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for Urko Gonzalez, bringing back the midfielder who spent last season on loan in Cornella. The 24-year-old will set Los Pericos back €4m. He is not the only arrival in midfield, with Charles Pickel coming in from Cremonese. He has arrived on a one-year deal.

Central defender Pablo Ramon, signed from Real Madrid in January, has headed to Racing Santander on loan.

Girona

Girona have reached an agreement with Olympique Marseille for Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi, say Footmercato. They will pay €6m for 80% of his rights, and he arrives with the expectation that Yangel Herrera will depart. Real Sociedad are interested in the Venezuelan.

💣🔜✅ El @GironaFC i el Dinamo de Kiev esperen TANCAR L’ACORD per VLADYSLAV VANAT en les pròximes hores. El davanter firmarà per 5 temporades amb el @GironaFC. Traspàs que rondarà els 15M amb % de futura venda. Fitxatge explicat en exclusiva @QueThiJugues / @carrusel pic.twitter.com/sskNqaKVrY — Nil Solà (@Nilsola10) August 27, 2025

A deal for Ladislav Krejci has been made official with Wolves. The positive news is that Nil Sola reports a deal is expected to completed for Dynamo Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat. The 23-year-old would sign a five-year deal for a fee of €15m, with Dynamo retaining a percentage of his sale.

Levante

Levante have brought in former Real Sociedad shotstopper Matthew Ryan on a free from RC Lens. The 33-year-old Australian has signed a one-year deal.

Osasuna

After another impressive start to his second season, Sport inform that defender Enzo Boyomo has no plans to move on currently. Any side that wants him must pay his €25m release clause.

Real Sociedad

Left-back Javi Lopez remains without a resolution to his future. RadioMarca say that he has a loan offer from Real Oviedo, but it is not the only one on the table. Moretto says that an enquiry from Besiktas has ended without further talks.

ℹ️ Javi López puede terminar cedido en Oviedo, pero como hemos contado hoy en @RadioMARCA tiene otra propuesta que está estudiando para dar el sí definitivo. Nos han contado que el tema no se va a dilatar mucho. — Yon Cuezva 🎙 (@cuezva) August 28, 2025

Another likely exit is Sheraldo Becker. Moretto explains that Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna and RCD Mallorca are all working on a deal for him. In place of the departed Urko Gonzalez, a loan move for Carlos Soler from PSG is on the verge of being done.

Amid their interest in Yangel Herrera, Nacho Sanchis says that they are keen to include Umar Sadiq in the talks, but the Nigerian forward is desperate to return to Valencia.

La Real Sociedad se mueve 🔛Ha sacado a Urko y va a sacar a Arrikaburu. Eso les liberaría 2 fichas y permitiría fichar a Carlos Soler, con quien están muy cerca Además Yangel Herrera sigue queriendo ir a Anoeta y la RSO meter a Sadiq en la operación ⏳Horas tensas en Mestalla. pic.twitter.com/l16JKVEHTr — Nacho Sanchis (@sanchis14) August 27, 2025

Sevilla

Sevilla defender Marcao has extended his contract by a year in order to help the club. He has taken a wage cut to aid Sevilla in their registration issues, and his new deal will now run until 2027. This has allowed their first two signings of the summer, Alfon Gonzalez and Gabriel Suazo, to be registered.

The registration worries are taking their toll on the club though. Matteo Moretto reports that an agreement has been reached with AS Monaco for €10m for their talented young winger. Villarreal are also in talks for winger Ruben Vargas.

Villarreal y Sevilla ya negocian por el traspaso de Rubén Vargas. https://t.co/AETWFoqNgw — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 27, 2025

Valencia

Valencia have closed an agreement for winger Largie Ramazani with Leeds United. The ex-Almeria man will arrive on a loan without an option to buy, and was seen leaving Valencia’s offices after a medical on Thursday.

💥Noticia. 🔏Leeds y Valencia CF acaban de cerrar un acuerdo de cesión por LARGIE RAMAZANI. ❌El acuerdo NO contempla opción de compra. 🔜RAMAZANI volará a Valencia esta noche o mañana por la mañana. pic.twitter.com/GgfxTXSgpg — Nacho Sanchis (@sanchis14) August 27, 2025

Villarreal

Villarreal have announced the signing of Arnau Tenas from Paris Saint-Germain. He signs a four-year deal for €2.5m, leaving the Yellow Submarine with three goalkeepers alongside Diego Conde and Luiz Junior. Their search for another number nine must go on though, after talks with AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk have broken down, reports Moretto.

Meanwhile there has been some dispute over the numbers involved in the deal taking Yeremy Pino to Crystal Palace. An initial fee of close to €50m was mentioned, but Marca say that teh deal will be closer to €30m.

Veteran icon Raul Albiol is also on the verge of finding a new team. Diario AS say that he will return to Serie A with Pisa.