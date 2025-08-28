La Liga side in talks to bring in Manchester United defender

Manchester United are set for a busy end to the transfer window, with Ruben Amorim’s side yet to do the business they want in terms of incomings and outgoings. One of the players he is no longer relying on could be headed to La Liga.

That would be left-back Tyrell Malacia, who has had a difficult time of it since arriving in England from Feyenoord for €15m back in 2022. United have a number of options in the position, with youngsters Harry Amass and Diego Leon in the squad currently, and Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw as more senior options.

Elche working on loan deal for Malacia

His next destination could be in La Liga, with Matteo Moretto reporting that Elche are looking to bring in Malacia on loan, and have begun work on a deal. They will face competition for the Dutchman though, and Lille are one of the alternatives that could emerge with an offer.

El Elche está trabajando en la cesión de Tyrell Malacia, lateral izquierdo del Manchester United. Otros clubes, entre ellos el Lille, también le pretenden. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 28, 2025

Malacia struggles with injury

After a first season that saw him operate as a rotational option, Malacia then missed virtually the entirety of the following year through injury. Last season he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven, back in the Netherlands, but managed just 696 minutes of action split across 12 appearances. He completed two full matches during that time. At the time, he was linked with a move to Real Betis.

Elche looking to replace starter

Elche have started off the season well with draws against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid to open their season. This summer they have brought in Leo Petrot at left-back while Jairo Izquierdo is another option by trade. Eder Sarabia sometimes opts to play with a three or a five at the back though, and on Saturday German Valera was their wide option on the left.

Malacia could be a wing-back, or could slot in as a third central defender on the left side, as Petrot did against Atletico. Elche lost their starter at left-back last season Jose Salinas, who joined Espanyol on a free.