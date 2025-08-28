€20m Wolves deal on verge of collapse due to player salary demands

Wolves have already signed one La Liga player in Ladislav Krejci, but their hopes of another joining are fading fast. They had been close to getting a deal done for Getafe forward Christantus Uche, but he is now expected to remain in the south of Madrid.

In recent days, it has been reported that Wolves and Getafe had reached an agreement worth €20m to sell Uche, in what was a necessary move for Los Azulones. Like a number of La Liga clubs, they are struggling to register players before the summer transfer window closes on Monday, and the sale of the 22-year-old would allow this issue to be solved.

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has made it clear that he does not want Uche to leave, and it appears that he will get his wish – for now. As per Cadena Cope, the deal with Wolves is on the verge of collapse.

It’s reported that Uche is close to staying at Getafe, given that he has been unable to agree personal terms with Wolves. He is reported to have asked for a salary in excess of €1.2m per year, which is what the Premier League side have been prepared to offer him.

Getafe players “beg” for Uche not to leave

These new developments with Uche come amid a rather comedic moment involving the Nigeria international, as El Chiringuito captured the moment that he was hounded by Getafe teammates Juan Iglesias and Luis Milla. As he left training, the pair were seen tapping his car as a sign of begging him to remain at the club.

🤣VACILE de sus COMPAÑEROS a UCHE🤣 🔵Luis Milla y Juan Iglesias le dieron 'golpes' en el coche pidiéndole que se quede en el Getafe. 📹 @marcosdlarocha pic.twitter.com/6sqnDaegLE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 28, 2025

While it would be good news for Bordalas if Uche stayed, Getafe would have a big problem. They need a significant sale before the transfer window closes on Monday, otherwise they risk being unable to register those players that have yet to be signed up with La Liga. Another deal will need to be sought if the Wolves operation collapses completely, or another star will have to be moved on instead.