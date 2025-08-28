The future of Fermin Lopez remains shrouded in uncertainty, amid interest from Chelsea in the Blaugrana star. The 22-year-old is due to give a response to their interest by the end of Thursday.

Chelsea have reportedly made it clear that they are willing to do business with Barcelona for him. Previous reports say that Lopez will more than double his salary in London, and the Blues are willing to spend €50m on him. Meanwhile Barcelona will not stand in his way should he ask to leave, with some inside the club advocating for a sale which would solve their salary limit issues. Their asking price is reportedly €70m.

Barcelona will bet on Dro if Fermín López leaves. No replacement would be signed. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2025

Contradictory reports on Fermin offer from Chelsea

Enzo Maresca’s side were credited with a €58m offer initially, and Sport say that they have now raised that offer to €65m. Their information is that it would not include bonuses either, being paid up front. However Guillem Balague has disputed that information, saying that Chelsea will not make an offer until they receive the green light from Lopez. The Catalan journalist also notes that Chelsea feel the €58m figure quoted is expensive, suggesting some distance to negotiate.

Fermin Lopez cancels fan interaction event

Lopez was due to appear in an interview with The Residency, answering questions from fans. The discussion was arranged three days ago, but as per Marca and confirmed by The Residency, the event has been cancelled. Given he would likely be swamped by his future, it is no surprise Lopez and his agent were keen to avoid the event, whichever way he is leaning.

El Chelsea no ha realizado ninguna oferta por Fermín López (hasta ahora) Considera que los €58 millones de los que se habla son demasiados, pero no es una cifra que la hayan sacado ellos Están interesados en el jugador, creen -tras hablar con el agente- que a Fermín le podría… — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 28, 2025

Leaning towards Barcelona?

Earlier in the day, reports had emerged suggesting that Lopez was still considering the matter, but was leaning towards remaining at Barcelona. Alex Pintanel has reported that this is the word coming from his close circle. He also corroborates Balague’s assertions that Chelsea will wait for encouragement before making an offer.