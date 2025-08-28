Champions League draw: Who will Barcelona play in the league phase?

The Champions League draw has taken place in Monte Carlo, with Barcleona finding out their opponents for the upcoming league phase. Last season saw the Blaugrana make it through in second in the league phase, before reaching the semi-final for the first time in six years. Hansi Flick’s side will be one of the favourites to go all the way this season.

One of the question marks over the Catalan side is where they will be playing their home games. The Blaugrana have named Camp Nou as their designated stadium, but amid doubts over whether it will be ready in time, they may be forced to change to Montjuic, which they have reserved until February if necessary.

Barcelona schedule showdown with Luis Enrique and PSG

The headline clash will see Barcelona face off against former manager Luis Enrique and current champions Paris Saint-Germain, the hot favourites to win it again. The game will take place at home, meaning it will be an emotional return for the Asturian coach to the club he still calls himself a fan of. The other pot one team drawn is Chelsea, meaning that Barcelona will play both of the finalists from the Club World Cup.

Tricky pot four clash but little travel

However one thing Hansi Flick will be pleased with is the relative lack of travel. Their other three home ties see Eintracht Frankfurt back in Barcelona with a chance for revenge for their Europa League quarter-final shock three years ago. Greek giants Olympiakos and Copenhagen will also visit the Catalan capital.

In terms of away clashes, Barcelona will visit Belgium to go to Club Brugge, Slavia Prague in Czechia, and Newcastle United in England. The latter represent one of the tougher pot four clashes they could have drawn, but the Blaugrana did avoid some of the bigger names in pot two and three. The order the games and the dates for them will be announced on Saturday.