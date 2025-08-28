La Liga are continuing their efforts to move the MD17 clash between Villarreal and Barcelona to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Their efforts have sparked a lot of controversy in recent weeks, but the process continues to move forward, with the Spanish Football Federation having already given their approval.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is leading the move, and he continues to bite back against any opposition. And he may well do so against UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin, who has now given his thoughts on the proposed United States match.

Speaking to Politico (via Diario AS), Ceferin admitted that he is not a fan of playing European matches outside of Europe, while he also confirmed that dialogue will be had with FIFA on the matter.

“We will open this discussion also with FIFA and with all the federations, because I don’t think it’s a good thing. It’s fine, if it’s an exception, that’s fine. If there’s a reason, that’s fine. But, in principle, European teams should play in Europe, because the fans who support them live in Europe. It’s a great tradition.”

UEFA will make their decision in September

After the Federation gave their approval to La Liga, the process moved on to UEFA. The European governing body must also give the go-ahead in effort for the Villarreal-Barcelona match to be played in Miami, otherwise it would be dead in the water.

As per the report, UEFA are expected to give their ruling on the 11th of September. If they say yes, the matter will go to FIFA, who will make the final decision. La Liga, Barcelona and Villarreal are hoping that approval is granted, but for now, they will be made to wait on the next decision being made in the ongoing process.