Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has been at the centre of the headlines this week, following interest from Chelsea. The Blaugrana have been touting a move for several of their players this summer, but in contrast to Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen or Marc Casado, Lopez does have an attractive offer to leave the club.

The Blues are reportedly willing to get close to Barcelona’s asking price of €70m for Lopez, 22, who has been offered the chance to double or triple his salary in London, with a reported €15m per annum deal on the table. They would also offer him a bigger role than he currently has at Barcelona.

The club’s stance has been that while they will not ‘force’ the move, they will not stop it either, and if he were to ask to leave, then Director of Football Deco would negotiate with Chelsea. sale would significantly ease their persistent salary limit issues, despite the fact that it would go against the wishes of manager Hansi Flick. It has also been suggested that a dressing room spat even ended with one of his teammates asking for Lopez to be sold.

Fermin Lopez has deadline for Chelsea decision

Given the magnitude of the offer, Fermin Lopez felt it his duty to examine the offer, as per MD, and the Blaugrana have given him 48 hours to make up his mind, which ends today (Thursday). If he decides in favour of the move, then Chelsea illl present a formal offer. They are also in talk with alternatives Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons. However Guillem Balague has explained that Chelsea may not come close to Barcelona’s asking price, and their offer would be around €50m, rather than the €58m or €70m figures discussed.

Barcelona will bet on Dro if Fermín López leaves. No replacement would be signed. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2025

Fermin edging towards Barcelona

However Sport report that Lopez is edging towards remaining at Barcelona. ‘I want to say,’ has been uttered to his closest circle, even though he is weighing up the pros and cons of the decision, while MD say that all possibilities are on the table. It seems that leaning will be made into a definitive call before the end of the day.