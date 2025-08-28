Barcelona reach agreement for exit of midfielder

Barcelona have reached an agreement for the exit of Oriol Romeu. The Catalan midfielder has a year left on his deal, but is not in Hansi Flick’s for the season.

Romeu, 33, returned to Barcelona two summers ago, having left over a decade prior as one of the most talented prospects coming out of La Masia. After a promising initial start under Xavi Hernandez, injury issues began a descent into the background at Barcelona, and last season he returned to the club they signed him from, Girona, on loan.

Barcelona reach contract termination agreement with Romeu

According to MD, Barcelona have reached a deal with Romeu to terminate his deal, allowing him to leave on a free transfer. His exit is seen as key in Barcelona’s attempts to clear space in their salary limit to register Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji, following on from a loan exit for Inaki Pena which occurred on Wednesday. Full-back Hector Fort is also expected to leave before the end of the transfer window. It should be noted that on multiple previous occasions an agreement has been reported without it later transpiring.

Where next for Oriol Romeu?

The veteran midfielder has been linked with a number of destinations over the course of the last couple of months, including Girona, where manager Michel Sanchez values his character highly. The likes of Valencia and Real Betis have both been linked with a move for him too. Romeu is said to have been in negotiations with other clubs, and wants a percentage of the money due to him from Barcelona, but will pass up on some of it, which plays into his negotiations.

Last season Romeu battled injuries as Girona struggled to avoid relegation after their Champions League foray. He ended up making 31 appearances, but just 22 starts.