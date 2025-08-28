Barcelona are dealing with several issues at the moment, as the days continue to tick down to the end of the summer. One of those is the Champions League, and on Thursday, they discovered their opponents for the league phase.

Barcelona officials were in Monte Carlo for the draw, and one of those was vice-president Rafa Yuste. He spoke to Movistar+ (via Sport) on the club’s chances for this season’s Champions League.

“First of all, I am proud to be at this event in the biggest competition in the world. The assessment is that there is no easy team, we will have to work with a lot of humility to achieve what all Barça people yearn for, which is to win the Champions League. We respect the European champion and the World Champion very much, but of course we are going to give everything to try, as Hansi Flick says, to go step by step.”

Yuste was also asked about the situation with the Spotify Camp Nou. Barcelona are hoping to be able to play their league phase matches at their home stadium, but as things stand, they have yet to secure the necessary approval to appease UEFA.

“I can tell you that the club will communicate shortly where we will play and we will make a statement about it. We will do it when it is appropriate.”

Yuste provides enigmatic update on Fermin Lopez situation

Yuste also spoke on Fermin Lopez, whose future has generated significant speculation over the last few days. Barcelona’s vice-president refused to give much away with his statements.

“Fermín has a contract with the club, and we are happy with him. Therefore, he is a Barça player.”

The days leading up to the end of the summer transfer window will be very busy for Barcelona, who continue to deal with transfer and non-transfer related situations.