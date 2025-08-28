There are only four days to go until the summer transfer window closes, and there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Barcelona. Their inability to register the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Gerard Martin has led them to consider selling the likes of Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez – and in the case of the latter, he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Earlier this week, Chelsea submitted an opening offer of €50m for Fermin, who has been studying a contract proposal from the Premier League side. And while that was turned down by Barcelona, it has since been reported that they are prepared to go up to €65m.

However, this is nothing compared to what fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are willing to pay, with El Chiringuito reporting that the St James’ Park club are willing to reach €100m, while Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be considering Fermin as an option.

Offer would far exceed Barcelona’s asking price for Fermin

If this offer were to be officially submitted by Newcastle, there is little doubt that Barcelona would accept. They are believed to be asking for €70m to let the 22-year-old midfielder leave, so this would be way in excess of this.

However, it would also be less likely that Fermin would be open to joining – at least compared to Chelsea, although he would likely receive more playing time in Eddie Howe’s squad. And this could be a key factor as to whether the Spain international would be willing to leave Barcelona in exchange for a move to the north East of England.

Newcastle, who will host Barcelona in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, will have the money to spend on Fermin, given that they are now expected to sell Alexander Isak after signing Nick Woltemade as his replacement. However, it would be unlikely that they offer €100m, given the reported asking price.